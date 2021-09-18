Grainger leads Georgia State to 20-9 victory over Charlotte

AP National Sports

ATLANTA (AP) — Darren Grainger completed just six passes, but two of them went for touchdowns _ including a go-ahead 34-yarder to Ja’Cyais Credle in the third quarter _ to help Georgia State turn back Charlotte 20-9 in nonconference play. Charlotte took a 7-0 lead on Chris Reynolds’ 36-yard scoring strike to Elijah Spencer midway through the second quarter. After the two teams traded punts, Grainger needed just two plays to pull Georgia State even _ hooking up with Jamari Thrash for a 35-yard TD at the 4:03 mark to forge a 7-7 halftime tie. The 49ers (2-1) used a safety to take a 9-7 lead, but Grainger put Georgia State in front for good with his scoring strike to Credle with 5:06 left in the third quarter.