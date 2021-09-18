Davis Cup: Garin crushed as Chile loses in Slovakia

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 17-ranked Cristian Garin was crushed in 50 minutes and won only one game to seal seeded Chile’s upset 3-1 loss to Slovakia in Bratislava in the Davis Cup World Group. Norbert Gombos, ranked nearly 100 spots lower, also knocked off Nicolas Jarry on Friday on the indoor hard-court to help advance Slovakia to the Qualifiers for a third consecutive time. Along with No. 5-seeded Chile, No. 6 India and No. 7 Uzbekistan were also beaten in Europe.