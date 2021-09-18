Cologne’s Modeste dedicates goal to late father on birthday

AP National Sports

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Anthony Modeste could not prevent the tears after scoring a goal for his late father. It took three attempts for the French striker to score Cologne’s opening goal in a 1-1 draw with Leipzig in the Bundesliga. The first two were ruled out by VAR. The third was initially disallowed but awarded after another VAR intervention. Modeste reacted by pointing to the sky as the tears came. He was thinking of his father Guy. Modeste says “Papa’s birthday is today. Yeah, it’s emotional for me. I lost my father three years ago and he’s very important to me.”