Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:15 pm

Wheeler, Phillies hold off Mets 4-3 to boost playoff hopes

KEYT

By JAKE SEINER
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Wheeler limited the damage in a short but effective outing against his old team, Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking homer and the Philadelphia Phillies held off the New York Mets 4-3 in a showdown between teams clinging to postseason aspirations. The Phillies started the day 2 1/2 games behind St. Louis for the final NL wild card, with San Diego and Cincinnati also in the way. They were three games behind NL East-leading Atlanta, with the Mets another 2 1/2 games back of that. Philadelphia’s bullpen leads the majors with 32 blown saves and nearly gave up Wheeler’s lead, but Ian Kennedy closed out his 23rd save.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content