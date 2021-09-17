Tebow praises QB Richardson’s mobility, mechanics, mentality

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — It didn’t take Tim Tebow very long to realize Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was different. Less than an hour, actually. Tebow worked out with Richardson a few days after the freshman arrived on campus in January 2020. Richardson’s 6-foot-4, 236-pound frame stood out. So did his arm strength, mobility, mechanics and mentality. Tebow says Richardson is “very gifted” and adds that his combination of skills “is something that’s pretty special.” Tebow is hardly alone. Florida fans are begging to see more Richardson when No. 11 Florida hosts top-ranked and defending national champion Alabama on Saturday for the first time since 2011.