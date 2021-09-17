NZ abandons cricket tour of Pakistan over security concerns

AP National Sports

By RIZWAN ALI

AP Sports Writer

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand has abandoned its cricket tour of Pakistan over security concerns that have mystified the hosts. The decision was made just before the Black Caps’ first scheduled match in Pakistan in 18 years. New Zealand Cricket says it received a security alert from its government and made the decision to cancel the tour just moments before the scheduled start of the one-day international series in Rawalpindi. Both teams stayed at their hotel. NZC says it followed an escalation in the New Zealand government threat levels for Pakistan and advice from NZC security advisers on the ground. It declined to comment on the nature of the threat. Pakistan cricket authorities say their intelligence agencies can’t find any threat.