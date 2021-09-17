Ingram has energetic, veteran presence on rebuilding Texans

AP National Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Mark Ingram was brought to Houston to help improve a running game that ranked among the worst in the NFL last season. He’s already helped the Texans run the ball better. Perhaps more important, he’s added an energetic, veteran presence the rebuilding team desperately needed. Ingram worked with Texans coach David Culley in Baltimore, where Culley was an assistant. Culley says Ingram is the type of player who reflects his coaching philosophy.