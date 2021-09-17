In a 4th decade of the Ryder Cup, Garcia still going strong

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Sergio Garcia is still the youngest Ryder Cup player in history. He was 19 when he was sprinting and leaping into the arms of his partner during his debut at Brookline. Now he’s the highest points-score in Ryder Cup history. And the 41-year-old Spaniard is back for more. European captain Padraig Harrington says he couldn’t have done without Garcia and Ian Poulter on his team. Garcia has won as many Ryder Cup points as this young American team combined. But he says he never set out to break records. He keeps score by Europe winning the gold trophy.