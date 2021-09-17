Hendrick stars dodging playoff elimination at Bristol

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Hendrick Motorsports is in a precarious position heading into first playoff elimination round. Both Alex Bowman and William Byron begin Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway below the cutline and in danger of not advancing to the second round of the playoffs. Four drivers will be cut from the 16-driver field. Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott, also a Hendrick driver, isn’t safe, either. He’s only got a 19-point cushion. Regular-season champion Kyle Larson has already clinched a second-round berth, as has Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. on consecutive JGR wins to open the playoffs.