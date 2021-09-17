Chargers place OL Bulaga on injured reserve, sign Schofield

AP National Sports

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have placed starting offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga on injured reserve. Bulaga was battling groin and back injuries throughout training camp. He started at right tackle during last Sunday’s opener at Washington, playing 45 snaps before being sidelined early in the third quarter after tweaking his back. He did not practice this week as the Chargers prepare for Sunday’s home opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Storm Norton came in for Bulaga last week and is expected to get the start at right tackle. The Chargers signed offensive lineman Michael Schofield to fill Bulaga’s roster spot.