Texans' QB Taylor back to face Mayfield, Browns in Week 2

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyrod Taylor spent just one season in Cleveland but made a lasting impact on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Taylor started three games in 2018 before Mayfield, the No. 1 overall draft pick that year, took over. Mayfield said he learned a great deal from the 32-year-old Taylor, who is starting for Houston and will face his former teammates Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Taylor led the Texans to a Week 1 win over Jacksonville while Mayfield and the Browns beat themselves with second-half turners and lost at Kansas City. FirstEnergy Stadium will be at full capacity for the first time since 2019.    

