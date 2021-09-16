Tennant captures US Senior Women’s Amateur 3rd straight time

AP National Sports

POINT CLEAR, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur trophy stays with Lara Tennant. She won the title for the third straight time with a 2-and-1 victory over seven-time USGA champion Ellen Port. Tennant, who’s from Portland, Oregon, won in 2018 and 2019. The championship was canceled last year by the pandemic. Next year she tries to join Carole Semple Thompson with a fourth straight victory. The tournament was delayed at The Lakewood Club in Alabama because of rain. The match was tied until Port dropped shots on the 12th and 14th holes. Port was trying to join Jack Nicklaus and JoAnne Carner with an eighth USGA title.