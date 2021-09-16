Reece James says Chelsea, England medals stolen in burglary

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Reece James says thieves broke into his home and stole his Champions League winner’s medal while he was playing for Chelsea on Tuesday. The England international detailed the break-in on a post on Instagram alongside a video showing four people apparently entering through the gates of his property. James appealed for help to identify the culprits who lifted a heavy safe out of his home and into their car and says there are already “firm leads” on who they are. Also inside the safe was the UEFA Super Cup winner’s medal he earned with Chelsea this year and the runner-up medal from the European Championship with England.