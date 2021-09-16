Packers put opening loss behind them as they host Lions

AP National Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers don’t believe a lopsided loss to start the season should impact their sky-high expectations for what they can accomplish this year. But it sure raises the stakes as they prepare to face the Detroit Lions in a Monday night home opener. Green Bay’s string of six straight season-opening victories ended with a thud when the Packers fell 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville, Florida. The Packers now will try to win their home opener for a ninth consecutive season. The Lions opened their season by losing 41-33 to the San Francisco 49ers.