AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 7 Texas A&M will look to extend its winning streak to 11 games when the Aggies host New Mexico Saturday. Quarterback Zach Calzada will make his first career start for A&M with Haynes King out indefinitely after surgery to repair a broken leg. New Mexico is led by QB Terry Wilson, a Kentucky transfer, who has thrown six touchdowns without an interception this season.