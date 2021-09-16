No. 6 Clemson opens ACC play against Georgia Tech

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

No. 6 Clemson is looking to start ACC play with a victory for a seventh straight season when it takes on Georgia Tech at home on Saturday. The Tigers have a 29-game win streak at Death Valley, the longest active such run in the country. They’ve also won their past six games with the Yellow Jackets and have lost to them at home since falling 21-17 in October 2008, which was the first game after Dabo Swinney was named interim coach. Swinney got the full-time job two months later. He’s gone 9-4 against Georgia Tech in his career.