No. 6 Clemson hopes to continue dominance of Georgia Tech

AP National Sports

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 6 Clemson has enjoyed squaring off against Georgia Tech on the football field in recent years. It has usually resulted in a very strong offensive performance by the Tigers. Clemson has won six in a row over the Yellow Jackets. They’ve scored 49 points or more in the past three games, including a dominating 73-7 victory a year ago. Clemson’s offense is in transition with new starters at quarterback and tailback to replace NFL first-round draft picks in Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. Things stalled in a 10-3 loss to Georgia in Week One, then took a step forward last week in a 49-3 victory over South Carolina State.