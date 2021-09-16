New Zealanders delay choice of venue for 37th America’s Cup

AP National Sports

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron has delayed announcing a venue for the 37th America’s Cup so it can further study offshore bids and a late attempt by a Kiwi businessman to keep the regatta in Auckland. The yacht squadron and its racing team were due to announce the venue Friday. However, it said it is extending the timeline to give the competing groups from Saudi Arabia, Ireland and Spain more time to provide information about their bids. A New Zealand businessman has made a late bid to put together private financing to keep sailing’s marquee regatta in Auckland.