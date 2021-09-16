Mac vs. Zach: Rookie QBs highlight latest Pats-Jets showdown

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mac Jones and Zach Wilson are providing some fresh-faced buzz to an old AFC East rivalry that has gotten rather stale. All eyes will be on the rookie quarterbacks Sunday at MetLife Stadium when Jones’ New England Patriots square off against Wilson’s New York Jets. And both young signal callers will be looking to avoid an 0-2 start while putting losing NFL debuts behind them. The Patriots have won the last 10 meetings and swept the series against the Jets 21 times and five straight overall. The last time New York beat New England was Week 16 of the 2015 season.