Harris showered with support after fumble in Miami loss

AP National Sports

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — In his short time in the NFL, Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones says Damien Harris has been one of the first guys to pick him up when he senses his former Alabama teammate has struggled. This week, the roles have been reversed after Harris’ costly fumble late against Miami ended the Patriots’ hopes of a comeback. Harris has pledged not to let the mistake define him. Jones says he’s taken it upon himself to make sure the player he calls one of his closest friends is able to bounce back.