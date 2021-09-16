Final penalty hardly the only mistake for Giants

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New York’s Dexter Lawrence was flagged for being offside on Washington’s final field goal attempt. That forced a re-kick, which went through the uprights on an untimed down, handing the Giants a 30-29 loss. And that was hardly the only big error for New York on this night. A penalty negated a long touchdown run by Daniel Jones, and Darius Slayton dropped what looked like a certain touchdown in the fourth quarter, when the Giants had a chance to extend their lead to 10.