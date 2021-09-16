Dusan Ivkovic, Serbian basketball coach, dies at 77

AP National Sports

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian basketball coach Dusan Ivkovic has died. He was 77. Ivkovic led Yugoslavia to the 1990 world title and won two EuroLeague titles with Greek club Olympiakos. Serbian media reported that he died in a Belgrade hospital after lung failure. Ivkovic led the “white dream team” to the world title in Argentina in 1990. The team comprised Drazen Petrovic and Vlade Divac. Ivkovic’s team beat the Mike Krzyzewski-led United States 99-91 in the semifinals. Ivkovic led several club teams during his 46-year coaching career and won more than a dozen titles. He also led his country to the silver medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and to three EuroBasket continental titles.