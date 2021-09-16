Skip to Content
Astros lefty Valdez scratched from start with cut on finger

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston left-hander Framber Valdez has been scratched from his start against Texas after cutting the index finger on his pitching hand. Manager Dusty Baker said Valdez sustained the cut a day before his scheduled start Thursday. Baker said the injury happened when Valdez put his hand on the outfield wall during batting practice at the year-old home of the Rangers. Rookie Luis Garcia is set to replace Valdez. Valdez could pitch Friday or Sunday against Arizona.

