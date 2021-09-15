Tapia’s tiebreaking single in 10th sends Rockies over Braves

AP National Sports

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit a tiebreaking single off A.J. Minter in the 10th inning that lifted the Colorado Rockies to a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta’s NL East lead was trimmed to 3½ games over Philadelphia as the Braves attempt to win the division for the fourth straight year. Colorado was 28 games back in the NL West. Robert Stephenson earned his first save in two chances in the bottom of the 10th, striking Austin Riley, hitting Adam Duvall with a pitch, striking out Travis d’Arnaud and getting Dansby Swanson to pop up. The game was played throughout in a steady drizzle.