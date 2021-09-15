Stenson selected as Europe’s final Ryder Cup vice captain

AP National Sports

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Henrik Stenson will still have a role for Europe at the Ryder Cup despite failing to get into the team. The Swedish player has been selected by European captain Padraig Harrington as the fifth and final vice captain for the event at Whistling Straits from Sept. 24-26. The 45-year-old Stenson has played in five Ryder Cups. That includes the last three. It will be Stenson’s first stint as a vice captain and he joins compatriot Robert Karlsson, Luke Donald, Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell as assistants to Harrington.