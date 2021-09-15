Romell Quioto, Montreal beat short-handed Orlando City 4-3

AP National Sports

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Romell Quioto had a goal and two assists and Montreal beat short-handed Orlando City 4-2 on Wednesday night. Montreal snapped a seven-game road losing streak. Orlando had won three in a row against Montreal — all shutouts. Quioto bent a low ball in to the near post that Lassi Lappalainen redirected into the net to give Montreal a 3-2 lead in the 73rd minute. Sunusi Ibrahim and Mathieu Choinière also scored for Montreal. Orlando City’s Robin Jansson and Ruan Gregório Teixeira scored their first MLS goals.