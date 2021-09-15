Last-gasp Rodrygo goal sees Real Madrid beat Inter 1-0

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan has been made to pay for its profligacy as a late goal from substitute Rodrygo saw Real Madrid snatch a 1-0 win in their Champions League opener. Rodrygo scored in the final minute with what was only Madrid’s second shot on target. Inter had peppered its opponents’ goal but been denied by a string of fantastic saves and some wayward finishing. It was a first Champions League match back in front of its fans for Inter with more than 37,000 at San Siro, which is allowed to be at 50% capacity for games.