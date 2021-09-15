Grizzlies waive Marc Gasol days after trading for his rights

AP National Sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have waived center Marc Gasol days after acquiring his rights in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Grizzlies announced the move Wednesday. They acquired Gasol from the Lakers along with a 2024 second round draft pick and cash for the draft rights to center Wang Zhelin. The move saved the Lakers about $10 million against the salary cap and the league’s luxury tax. The 36-year-old center spent his first 11 NBA seasons with Memphis. He averaged a career-low 5.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game last season with the Lakers.