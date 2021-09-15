Skip to Content
Chargers’ WR Williams looking to continue momentum Sunday

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams has been mainly used as the Los Angeles Chargers’ deep threat the past two seasons, but after last week’s opener, the fifth-year wide receiver might be used on a variety of routes. Williams comes into Sunday’s showdown with Dallas after grabbing a career-high nine receptions in last week’s 20-16 victory over the Washington Football Team. The expanded role also couldn’t come at a better time due to Williams, who is in the final year of his contract after being drafted seventh overall in 2017.

