Torres says he’s taking switch back to second base in stride

AP National Sports

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gleyber Torres says he is taking the move from shortstop to second base in stride. Yankees manager Aaron Boone decided to make the change after Torres made 18 errors this season, including four in the past week. Torres was primarly a second baseman in 2018 and 2019, seeing time at shortstop when Didi Gregorius was hurt. When Gregorius left as a free agent ahead of the 2020 season, the Yankees moved Torres across the diamond to shortstop. Boone is moving Gio Urshela from third base to shortstop and DJ LeMahieu from second to to third base.