Pac-12 has 3 undefeated teams, lowest among Power 5 leagues

AP National Sports

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — The list of Pac-12 teams that remain undefeated has dwindled to a precious three after just two games. Boosting the profile of the conference now falls on the shoulder pads of No. 4 Oregon, No. 13 UCLA and No. 19 Arizona State. The Pac-12 currently has as many unbeaten teams as Conference USA. In the Power Five conferences, the ACC has five unbeaten teams remaining; the Big 12, six; the Big Ten, seven; and the Southeastern Conference, 10. Those three unblemished Pac-12 teams can’t afford a misstep this week. Not with Pac-12 South favorite Southern California falling out of the rankings after a loss to Stanford, which also led to the firing of coach Clay Helton.