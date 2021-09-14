Maryland prepares for program’s first road game at Illinois

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — This week Maryland plays at Illinois for the first time in program history — which says a lot about how new the Terrapins still are to the Big Ten. However, the Terps do have a couple coaches who are plenty familiar with the Illinois program. Maryland’s Michael Locksley was an offensive coordinator at Illinois from 2005-08. Special teams coach Ron Zook was the head coach at Illinois from 2005-11. They’ll be back there Friday night when the Terrapins open their Big Ten schedule on the road against the Illini.