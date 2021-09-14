Jimmy Vesey among 3 vets signed by Devils to tryout deals

AP National Sports

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Former New York Rangers forward Jim Vesey is among three players the New Jersey Devils have signed to tryout contracts. The Devils also announced the signing of center Mark Jankowski and defenseman Tyler Wotherspoon. They will join the team when all players report to the NHL camp next week. Vesey skated in 50 games last season with Toronto and Vancouver, collecting five goals and five assists. Since his debut with the Rangers five years ago, the 28-year-old has 64 goals and 56 assists in 354 regular-season games.