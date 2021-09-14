Hayes scores season-high 31 to lead Atlanta past Indiana

AP National Sports

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored a season-high 31 points, Courtney Williams had 15 points and 11 rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 85-78 for coach Darius Taylor’s first home victory. Hayes scored 15 points in the third quarter as Atlanta turned a 43-39 halftime deficit into a 66-61 lead entering the fourth. Hayes finished 11 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Candice Dupree also scored 15 points for Atlanta. Monique Billings added 11 points and Elizabeth Williams blocked five shots. Kelsey Mitchell led five starters in double figures with 18 points for Indiana.