South Africa interested in hosting FIFA’s Club World Cup

AP National Sports

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa is interested in hosting FIFA’s Club World Cup in December after Japan withdrew because of COVID-19. South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan says he will meet with FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura in Nigeria this week to get more details on what kind of bid South Africa must present to the world body. The Club World Cup will feature Champions League winner Chelsea and the other continental club champions. The South African government is considering plans to allow sports fans back into stadiums for the first time since the start of the pandemic. That would be a boost for a bid to host the Club World Cup.