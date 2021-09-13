No. 24 Miami loses RB Don Chaney for season with knee injury

AP National Sports

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — No. 24 Miami has lost running back Don Chaney Jr. for the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Starting linebacker Keontra Smith will also miss several weeks with a leg injury. Both were injured in the Hurricanes’ 25-23 win over Appalachian State this past Saturday. Chaney had a touchdown run in that game, then left shortly afterward with the injury to his right knee. The Hurricanes hope Smith can return in mid-October.