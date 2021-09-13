Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:00 pm

Judge, Sánchez rally Yanks from 5-run deficit over Twins 6-5

KEYT

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez lined a winning single in the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5. Aaron Judge hit a tying three-run homer off Alex Colomé with two outs in the eighth inning. New York won for just the fourth time in 16 games following a 13-game winning streak. It closed within a half-game of AL wild-card leaders Toronto and Boston. Gleyber Torres, who lost his shortstop job and was moved to second base, scored the winning run.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content