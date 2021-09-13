Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:35 pm

Haniger homers in 3rd straight game, Mariners top Bosox 5-4

KEYT

By TIM BOOTH
AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger made Boston pay for a costly error by first baseman Kyle Schwarber, hitting a three-run homer with two out in the seventh inning, and the Seattle Mariners held on for a 5-4 win over the Red Sox. The opener of a critical three-game series between the AL wild-card contenders went the way of the home team, which was helped, in part, by four unearned runs allowed by the Red Sox. Haniger’s 33rd homer gave Seattle a 5-2 lead. It was his third straight game with a long ball. Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers hit back-to-back homers with two outs in the eighth off Seattle’s Paul Sewald, but that was as close as Boston would get. 

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content