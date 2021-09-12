Zimbabwe fires coach Logarusic in midst of WC qualifying

AP National Sports

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has fired coach Zdravko Logarusic after taking just one point from two games in World Cup qualifying. Former Zimbabwe captain and ex-Manchester City forward Benjani Mwaruwari is considered a candidate to replace the Croatian. Logarusic was appointed in February 2020 but a run of bad form came to a head with a 0-0 draw with South Africa and a 1-0 loss to Ethiopia in World Cup qualifying this month. The Zimbabwe Football Association says a new coach will be named before the two World Cup qualifiers against Ghana next month.