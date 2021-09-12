Fitzpatrick injures hip, Washington turns to Heinicke at QB

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick was knocked out of his debut as Washington’s starting quarterback with a right hip injury. Fitzpatrick was injured on a hit from Uchenna Nwosu midway through the second quarter of the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 38-year-old was helped to his feet by teammates but went back down and was in distress before walking off with trainers. Fitzpatrick walked immediately to the tunnel and waved to fans on his way out. He was replaced by Taylor Heinicke. Fitzpatrick was 3 of 6 for 16 yards before getting hurt. Washington is the ninth team Fitzpatrick has started for during his 17-year NFL career.