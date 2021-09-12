Medvedev overcomes pressure, Djokovic to win U.S. Open

AP National Sports

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev had outplayed the man he considers the best ever in tennis for about two hours. Then it was time to finish off Novak Djokovic. That’s when Medvedev’s serve and his body started to falter. He double-faulted on his first match point. He did the same thing on his next one while trying to end Djokovic’s quest for a calendar-year Grand Slam. Eventually he overcame the pressure and his opponent, beating Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday in the U.S. Open for his first Grand Slam title.