Jets QB Wilson shows toughness, ‘moxie’ in loss to Panthers

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Zach Wilson got a first-hand look at just how difficult it can be to play quarterback for the New York Jets. But despite getting sacked six times and taking a crushing hit from 345-pound defensive tackle Derrick Brown in a 19-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers in his NFL debut Sunday, the rookie quarterback left Jets fans with hope that the future could be promising if he gets better protection and a few more weapons around him. But overall Wilson looked in command, finishing 20 of 37 passing for 258 yards with two touchdown passes to Corey Davis and one interception.

The Associated Press

