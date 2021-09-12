Hertha, Gladbach get 1st Bundesliga wins; Frankfurt draws

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — French striker Myziane Maolida has scored on his Bundesliga debut to seal a much-needed 3-1 win for Hertha Berlin at promoted Bochum. Suat Serdar scored the other two goals Sunday as Hertha claimed its first points of the season after opening with three defeats. It eases the pressure on coach Pál Dárdai. Borussia Mönchengladbach has also claimed its first win with Lars Stindl scoring twice in a 3-1 victory over Arminia Bielefeld. Filip Kostic scored on his first appearance for Eintracht Frankfurt since pushing the club for a move to Lazio. But Omar Marmoush equalized late to earn 10-man Stuttgart a 1-1 draw.