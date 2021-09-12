Shaqiri sets up Lyon goal in 3-1 win, Angers draws at Brest

AP National Sports

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Lyon secured its second win of the season under new coach Peter Bosz and moved up to seventh in the French league after beating Strasbourg 3-1. Former Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri set up his first goal for Lyon on central defender Jason Denayer’s 64th-minute header. Striker Moussa Dembele put Lyon ahead early on and Lucas Paqueta added a late third to cap a comfortable night ahead of a difficult trip next weekend to face PSG. Angers needed a late penalty to scrape a 1-1 draw at struggling Brest and maintain its unbeaten start.