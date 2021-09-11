Yates throws 4 TD passes, Georgia Tech rolls past Owls 45-17

AP National Sports

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Fill-in starter Jordan Yates passed for four touchdowns and Georgia Tech contained Kennesaw State’s triple-option offense to beat the Owls 45-17. Yates became the first quarterback in Georgia Tech history to throw for four touchdowns in his first start. The redshirt freshman completed 17 of 22 passes for 254 yards as the replacement starter for Jeff Sims, who was in uniform but held out with a left arm injury. Yates threw two scoring passes to Kyric McGowan. Big plays helped Georgia Tech recover from last week’s 22-21 opening loss to FCS school Northern Illinois. Jordan Domineck had a 70-yard scoring return on a fumble recovery.