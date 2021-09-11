Springer homers to lift Blue Jays past Orioles, 11-10

AP National Sports

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — George Springer hit a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays an 11-10 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 43rd home run of the season to move within one of the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Danny Jansen also connected for the Blue Jays. After Orioles rookie closer Tyler Wells allowed a double and walk in the seventh, Gurriel had an RBI single and Jake Lamb had a sacrifice fly to pull Toronto to 10-9. Wells managed to get two straight popouts before Springer hit an 0-1 pitch over the left-field fence.