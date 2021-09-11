Rice clearance rescues West Ham in 0-0 draw at Southampton

AP National Sports

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Declan Rice cleared a header off the goalline in stoppage time to salvage a point for West Ham in a 0-0 draw at Southampton in the English Premier League. Armando Broja headed a corner low to beat goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski but Rice was at the far post and cleared it off the bounce to keep West Ham unbeaten after four games. Broja, on loan from Chelsea, came on as a substitute in the 74th and hit the post with a shot seven minutes later in an impressive performance by the 20-year-old Albania international.