Milwaukee’s Burnes pitching perfect game through 6 innings

CLEVELAND (AP) — Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes is pitching a perfect game — and completely dominating — the Cleveland Indians through six innings. Burnes has recorded 11 strikeouts while retiring the first 18 batters with ease. The right-hander eclipsed 200 strikeouts for the season in the second inning and is having his way with a Cleveland team that has already been no-hit twice this season. Milwaukee leads 3-0. Burnes has command of all his pitches and is making the Indians look foolish. Cleveland hasn’t come close to getting a hit with just one ball reaching the outfield.