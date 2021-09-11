Florida CB Jaydon Hill avoids prosecution on theft charges

AP National Sports

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill was charged with breaking into a car, stealing a debit card and making $1,700 in unauthorized purchases. Alachua County court records show Hill agreed last month to deferred prosecution on third-degree felony charges for unarmed burglary of an unoccupied vehicle, grand theft larceny of more than $750 and less than $5,000, and fraudulent and illegal use of credit cards. Hill will have the felonies dropped from his record if he completes 50 hours of community service, reimburses the stolen money to Mid-Florida Credit Union, pays $200 in prosecution fees and stays out of trouble for a year. Hill is sidelined this season after tearing a knee ligament during training camp.