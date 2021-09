AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

College Football Today: C.J. Verdell watched on TV last week as Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim shredded Ohio State’s disheveled defense early. The Oregon running back thought he could take advantage in the same fashion. Verdell, who has struggled with injuries the past two seasons, made it happen. He ran for 161 yards and scored three touchdowns as short-handed No. 12 Oregon stunned No. 3 Ohio State 35-28.